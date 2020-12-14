Source: Norton man caged for selling ‘O’ Level exam papers | Newsday (News)

A 22-YEAR-OLD Norton man has been slapped with a one-year jail term after he accessed the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level examination papers and sold them to prospective Form Four candidates.

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

Arnold Maimba was employed as a contract worker at the Zimsec Printing Press in Norton when he committed the crime.

He will serve and effective six months after Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba suspended six months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Maimba was charged with having access to, or revealing the contents of examination material as defined in section 35(a) and (b) of the Zimsec Act after Rogers Mashingaidze, the regulation manager at Zimsec lodged a complaint.

During trial last week, the court heard that Maimba, whose duties included packing of examination papers, stole the ‘O’ Level November 2020 Mathematics Paper One and Paper Two on November 27 sold the papers to prospective candidates.

As a result, the examination papers went viral on the WhatsApp social media platform.

On December 3, Maimba stole ‘O’ Level November English Language Paper One and Paper Two examination papers. He was arrested by detectives on December 9 after several students interviewed by the police implicated him.

Several ‘O’ Level Mathematics and English Language examination papers were recovered at his home after a search.

Follow Harriet on Twitter@harrietchikand1