Source: Notorious bouncers in court, remanded in custody to next year | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kamunda at Pabloz Nightclub

Senior Court Reporter

TWO bouncers, who allegedly assaulted patrons at Pabloz Bar in Harare on Christmas Eve, will start their new year behind bars after a Harare regional magistrate remanded them in custody to next week for their bail application.

Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32), both from the capital’s high-density suburb of Glen Norah in Harare, were remanded in custody to January 3 for bail application when they appeared before magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with attempted murder.

They were not asked to plead to the charges.

Mr George Manokore appeared for the State.