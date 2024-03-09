Source: NPA to appeal ‘lenient’ ZETDC homicide fine | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

In a statement, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) said Kangetsambo was exposed to live power cables at the farm and was electrocuted.

Rumbidzai Mushonga-Herald Correspondent

THE National Prosecuting Authority will appeal what it deems to be a “lenient” US$200 fine imposed on the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) for inadvertently causing the death of a Buhera man.

The Murambinda Magistrates’ Court this week found ZETDC guilty of culpable homicide following the tragic death on March 3, 2022, of 52-year-old Havatendi Kangetsambo, who was electrocuted by unsecured wire cables at a farm paddock.

The penalty imposed by the court has riled the NPA which deems it as insufficient.

The authority said it would appeal the sentence, seeking a more stringent penalty for the company’s negligence that led to Kangetsambo’s untimely death.

This is not the first time ZETDC has been penalised after a similar case.

Three years ago, the power utility was fined $280 000 after a 13-year-old girl was electrocuted at Movern Farm in Chegutu when she came into contact with a low hanging 11kV conductor.