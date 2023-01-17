Source: NRZ on track as performance rate rises | The Herald (Business News)

Oliver Kazunga Senior Business Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) moved 2,42 million tonnes of cargo last year, reflecting a performance rate of 80 percent against the targeted three million tonnes, the State-owned rail operator said.

At its peak in the 90s, NRZ moved over 14 million tonnes per annum. Then, it had the capacity to move 18 million tonnes.

Responding to questions from The Herald Finance and Business, NRZ public affairs and stakeholder relations manager Mr Andrew Kunambura said although the freight volume moved in 2022 increased compared to the previous years, it was below the projected three million tonnes.

‘‘In 2022, we managed to move 2,416,053 tonnes of cargo, against a target of three million. The tonnage moved reflects an 80 percent performance rate. The 2022 performance was better by a total of 106,226 tonnes. In 2021, NRZ moved about 2,31 million tonnes of cargo,’’ he said.

Mr Kunambura attributed the improved freight volume to improved economic activity, particularly in the mining sector where NRZ moved a significant tonnage of coal and chrome ore. Last year, the company faced operational challenges including locomotive failures and derailments due to vandalism of rail infrastructure.

‘‘We have faced several operational challenges, including locomotive failures, high fixed cost structure as NRZ maintains and operates its infrastructure, and skills flight in critical areas like artisans and engineers.

‘‘Fuels stock outs occasioned by the fact that RTGS fuel wasn’t available on the market for the better part of the year although this got solved towards the end.

‘‘We have also suffered from frequent derailments mainly due to vandalism of infrastructure, a maintenance backlog of infrastructure as well traction and rolling stock,’’ said Mr Kunambura.

The NRZ’s freight volumes have over the years declined after economic challenges between 2000-2008 that nearly halved the country’s gross domestic product.

The Government is working on a new plan to recapitalise NRZ and potential investors are being courted.