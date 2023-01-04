Source: NSSA appoints new acting general manager | The Herald (Business News)

Ms Masiiwa

Oliver Kazunga

Senior Business Reporter

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has appointed one of its directors, Ms Agnes Masiiwa, acting general manager.

She takes over from the director for Occupational Health Dr Charles Shava, who has been acting general manager since July last year following the suspension of Mr Arthur Manase, who was removed to pave way for a probe into the affairs of the statutory pension fund.

In a public notice, NSSA board chairman Dr Percy Toriro said the appointment of acting general manager would be rotational until a substantive general manager is appointed.

“In July 2022, an acting NSSA general manager was appointed to superintend over the organisation’s operations pending commencement of a forensic audit. It has been six months with Dr Shava acting in the position.

“In keeping with best practice and to ensure effective succession planning in the organisation’s executive leadership, from January, 2023, Ms Agnes Masiiwa comes in as the new acting general manager,” he said.

Dr Toriro commended Dr Shava for steadily steering the ship for the past six months.

He said Ms Masiiwa would ensure smooth continuity of operations and provide leadership at various levels of the organisation.

As a social security fund manager, NSSA looks after billions of dollars contributed by workers during their years of active employment.

The provision of social security entails instituting public policy measures intended to protect an individual in life situations or conditions livelihood and well-being may be threatened due to sickness, workplace injuries, unemployment, invalidity, old age, retirement and death.