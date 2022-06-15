Nurses Send Incapacitation Letter To Health Services Board, Demand USD Salaries

The Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) has sent a letter of incapacitation to the Health Services Board saying the salaries that nurses are getting in local currency are insufficient as a living wage due to the weakening of the Zimbabwean dollar. In a letter seen by Pindula News, the union demanded salaries in United States dollars or they down tools. Reads the letter dated 14 June 2022:

The Executive Director

The Health Service Board

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals

Dear Sir/ Madam

With reference to the above-mentioned subject, we wish to notify you that our members will not be able to turn up for duty starting on Monday, the 20th of June 2022, until the following conditions are met:

• USD salaries

This is due to the loss of value of the Zimbabwean dollar and the exorbitant prices in the market.

• Re-opening of negotiation forum.

The health service board has not met employees, citing endless consultative processes.

• Regarding process

PCNs must be put in the right grades.

We look forward to your understanding.

Sec General D. Chikobvu C

National President – Robert Chiduku