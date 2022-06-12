Nyoni dismisses Zanu PF rifts claim

BY STAFF REPORTER

ZANU PF politburo member Sithembiso Nyoni has called for unity among party members in Matabeleland North as she distanced herself from factions that are allegedly vying for the control of the ruling party.

There are reports of factionalism in the province pitting a faction linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and another, to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga ahead of the party’s elective congress.

Nyoni, who is also the Women’s Affairs and Small to Medium Enterprises minister, said the province was solidly behind Mnangagwa as she called for unity among structures.

“We are tired of people dividing the province. We no longer want any leader to own people,” she said in a statement.

“We are Zanu PF members falling under the Zanu PF structures from cell to the presidium to which Dr Obert Mpofu is the secretary of administration.”

The minister spoke after reports alleging the province was still grappling with divisions emanating from the December provincial elections amid reports that the polls were rigged.

Zanu PF Matabeleland North chairperson Richard Moyo has denied charges that he rigged his way to victory.

Nyoni added: “What we know is that after any elections members unite and move forward together to build the party, not camps.

“Moving forward, it is my hope that we unite and move together as a province guided by the way our president, vice-president and their presidium pull together towards 2023.”

Zanu PF is targeting five million votes for the 2023 polls. Yesterday, the party held a cell audit of its structures.