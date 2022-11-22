Source: OK Zim cuts prices for Christmas cheer | Herald (Business)

In a statement, the retail chain said it has taken time to make groceries and other merchandise affordable for everyone across all its 52 stores dotted in the country.

Business Reporter

LISTED retailer, OK Zimbabwe Limited says it is extending the Christmas cheer to its customers by offering reduced prices on its brands across the group’s stores this festive season countrywide.

In a statement, the retail chain said it has taken time to make groceries and other merchandise affordable for everyone across all its 52 stores dotted in the country.

“OK Zimbabwe Limited through its brands, OK stores, Bon Marche and OK Mart is spreading the Christmas cheer with a declaration of madly low prices across the group stores. We have landed an exciting and happy campaign which they are dubbing “Christmas Is Here!”

“Taking a quick look at the campaign one would be delighted to know and notice that they have gone out of their way to bring smiles to the homes of every Zimbabwean who shops at their outlets this Christmas.

“It is a festive season that is beginning 17th November to 31st December 2022,” it said.

OK Zimbabwe said customers should be ready to do shopping across all its outlets as pricing was “rock bottom”.

“When you go to the stores, be ready to shop as much as you can because the pricing is rock bottom, it is almost like giving away.

“This is driven by the spirit of sharing, love and smiles which pretty much dovetails with their purpose of making happiness tangible by planting smiles on the employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and the communities they operate in.

“The offerings and solutions are unmatched across the board with combos that reward you the most, hampers that feed families and general goods that will just make you happier.”

In addition to the above, OK Zimbabwe is rewarding every parent who shops goods worth $10 000 or more with a “toy” for their child.

The retail giant believes that every child deserves a Christmas box… while Fridays and Saturdays will also be super fun with Santa on Saturdays particularly, and there would be surprised gifts and many others.

“Secondly, in all Bon Marche stores there will also be crazy deals for every shopper.

“The experience will be unmatched. Customers will get instant rewards at the till point, relevant to their shopping basket.

“They have the best of meat and wines to make your festive holidays more meaningful. The brand promises to have every other need for you to make it the most ‘ happiness-filled Christmas’.

“It is a brand for the community and those who believe in the best for their families, we really can’t wait to share in the goodness and happiness,” said OK Zimbabwe.

The retail chain also believes that Zimbabweans love to be in OK Marts and they enjoy the happiness that comes with taking shopping trips with their children and loved ones there.

In this context, OK Zimbabwe said it will be with pleasure that when customers buy bulk during this season, they save so much more.

“Every Saturday will be a Santa Saturday filled with so many rewards. We are additionally in a season of the greatest football tournament and customers will be served with free access to fan parks that allow them to watch their favourite games on the big screen.

There is so much more to anticipate and share in the cheer this Christmas.

“Surely with all this, one cannot be ordinarily left out in this massive season of happiness, fun, festivities and incredibly low prices brought by OK Zimbabwe,” it said.