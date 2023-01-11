Source: One arrested over Murehwa violence | The Herald (Top Stories)

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Police have arrested one suspect over the alleged political violence in Murehwa which surfaced in a video which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, some people can be seen assaulting elderly women and men at a homestead in Murehwa.

Police yesterday said they had arrested Never Chimutashu (67) in connection with the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The ZRP confirms the arrest of one of the suspects, Never Chimutashu aged 67, who is expected to appear in court in due course.

“The ZRP is still conducting investigations with a view of accounting other suspects in this case,” he said.

The arrests comes after police recently said they had taken note of the video and started conducting investigations.

Over the weekend, Zanu PF Mashonaland East Province distanced itself from the individuals in the alleged political violence video saying that the people appearing in the video are neither members of the party nor any known affiliate.

In a statement, Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland East, Cde Daniel Garwe, said they had noted with great concern a video circulating on social media purportedly showing a group of individuals physically abusing elderly people in Murewa.

“Apart from the disgusting physical abuse captured in the video, the province is disturbed by allegations that the perpetrators are Zanu PF members acting on behalf of unidentified bosses.

“The province hereby distances itself from the individuals in the viral video. They are neither members of Zanu PF Mashonaland East Province nor any known affiliate and were clearly hired to further nefarious agendas including soiling the image of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Second Republic,” said Cde Garwe.

He said the individuals are not identified anywhere in the video by word or clothing as members of Zanu-PF.

“It is therefore presumptuous, hasty and even sinister to rush to brand them as Zanu PF members given that we are in an election season often fraught with all sorts of chicanery.

“The opposition Citizen Coalition for Change’s propensity to stage-manage ‘political violence’ incidents ahead of elections is well documented and some of their senior officials are currently before the courts for such lies. The possibility that the Murewa incident was also stage-managed to draw negative international attention should not be discounted at this point,” Cde Garwe said.

“As a province, we urge all citizens to wait for accurate pronunciations from the Zimbabwe Republic Police which is currently conducting investigations.”

Cde Garwe said the province remained guided by the consistent call for peace and tolerance by President Mnangagwa.

“The President is on record stating that all Zimbabweans should be vigilant and maintain the stable and peaceful environment that is being fostered under the Second Republic.

“We say no to violence, disunity and unrest and call on the police to speedily bring the perpetrators captured in the video to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.