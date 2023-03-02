Source: One Stop Centre to help address sexual offences, abuse complete | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Mpilo Central Hospital One Stop Centre for GBV

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

THE Mpilo Central Hospital One Stop Centre for gender-based violence (GBV) survivors which is expected to help address the prevalence of abuse, especially sexual offences in the southern region, has finally been completed.

Championed by the Government and its partners, the facility will improve the reportage of cases, enhance justice, and help survivors’ access legal and medical help as well as counselling.

The building which is near the main hospital at Mpilo will be run by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

Beneficiaries will also enjoy privacy as they will no longer need to go through hospital processes to access necessary services after being abused.

This comes at a time when Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in marking Women’s Month which started yesterday and stretches to March 31.

The month is set aside annually to discuss continuing and emerging women’s empowerment and gender equality issues and concerns, challenges, and commitments.

Official estimates indicate that nearly 40 percent of Zimbabwean women have experienced either physical or sexual violence at some point in their lifetime.

It has also been reported that one in three of these women experienced physical or sexual violence before reaching the age of 18.

Forms of GBV include intimate partner violence, sexual violence, child marriage, female genital mutilation, trafficking for sexual exploitation and female infanticide.

Girls and women may also experience GBV when they are deprived of nutrition and education.In the past, GBV survivors were silenced due to costs associated with making reports, which gives perpetrators a way to continue abusing them more.

Statistics from the regional courts show that about 66 rape cases are recorded from different areas monthly in the Matabeleland region.

In Bulawayo, at least three rape cases are recorded weekly, usually perpetrated by close relatives and neighbours. Officials said a majority of rape cases do not see the light of day as they are not reported.

In an interview, Mr Dingani Dlomo, the head of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development in Bulawayo said the one-stop centre will have three departments within the same building.

“We are now finishing up on plumbing but the structure is 100 percent complete. There is a procurement committee working on furniture so once we do water fitting and put furniture, women will be able to access the centre,” said Mr Dlomo.

“Services will include healthcare facilities where beneficiaries will have access to medical services so that all physical injuries are catered for. We will have psychosocial support where they will be reassured in preparation for reintegration into society. GBV often leads to depression hence the need for such a service for anyone who has been violated.

“The third department will ensure that victims get legal redress so that the perpetrator is punished for their acts.”

Mr Dlomo said GBV is still prevalent in Bulawayo and other communities hence this centre will help women who are a majority of victims on their road to recovery.

“As we start Women’s Month, we urge communities to respect women and children; I am sure there is no need for anyone to perpetrate violence. We acknowledge that sometimes economic challenges may fuel GBV but that does not mean we should continue witnessing the abuse of women and children.”

Mr Dlomo added that members of the public should develop a culture of reporting abuse so that perpetrators stop sinning with impunity.

Mpilo public relations officer Sister Norma Mabhena said at most, four women are served at the GBV survivor’s centre housed within the main hospital.

She said now that the structure has been completed, women will now easily access all services as opposed to going to separate offices for the services.

“The centre is secluded from all other hospital wards meaning matters of confidentiality will be catered for as survivors will not need to come to the hospital. We are confident that this centre will encourage women to report and deliver them from psychological trauma as some fail to live with themselves after being abused,” said Sister Mabhena.

“They will be treated for sexually transmitted infections. We will also facilitate abortions for rape and incest survivors. Members of the public should spread the word about this facility so that we all have an idea where to go in case they are abused or someone they know is abused,” she added.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said members of the public should work on preventing GBV as a priority as it fuels drug and substance abuse.

“We have a worrying trend whereby one is assured that 90 percent of all our rape cases are perpetrated by close relatives of victims. We also have lots of domestic violence cases and residents should realise that once they perpetuate abuse at home, they push their children into drug abuse,” said Insp Ncube.

“We are battling with drug abuse as a country and some of those habits emanate from abusive homes where children have to constantly witness parents and guardians fighting. We would also want to encourage residents to report all kinds of violations since we have trained victim-friendly unit officers at all our 17 stations.”

Insp Ncube said residents should make use of the one-stop centre as they are assured of quality services.

Local gender activist Ms Sukulwenkosi Mhlanga applauded the Government for establishing the one-stop centre saying its one step in the right direction.

She said indeed women will now be confident to report abuse as they will have access to all the necessary services.

“We applaud the Government as women; indeed this is a great milestone in addressing abuse, especially sexual offences. We also hope this centre will cater for all women including those with diverse disabilities as they often suffer with nowhere to go,” said Ms Mhlanga.

“We also trust that service providers will be professional and be able to communicate even in sign language so that all of us can access these services. I urge responsible authorities and Mpilo management to publicise this centre even through social media so that women in different communities are aware that we now have this centre to help us deal with abuse.”