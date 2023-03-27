Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change launches a whatsapp chatbot

0

Source: Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change launches a whatsapp chatbot | The Zimbabwean

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa says it’s youth task force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party’s activities, voter registration and any other key information.
Said the CCC:‘Our youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party’s activities, voter registration and any other key information.

“Send “REAP” to WhatsApp number  +263 712222697 and get chatting!”

Related posts:

  1. Alarm as political violence cases spike ahead of 2023 polls
  2. Zimbabwe Elections | Chamisa says Mnangagwa is panicking
  3. CCC appeals to Sadc, AU 
  4. Electoral Bill targeted at us: CCC 
  5. My goal is to remove Zanu PF: Chapman
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *