Source: Ordinary, Advanced Level exams start smoothly | The Herald (Local News)

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said examinations started as scheduled and there were no reports of disruptions and leaks so far. Reports of leaks that are circulated on some media are false.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

Ordinary and Advanced Level Zimsec examinations started smoothly yesterday without any hiccups being reported so far.

Government has tightened measures to avoid leaks of examination papers giving assurances that security measures have been put in place to prevent that.

“The examinations have started, we have not received any adverse reports in the way the examinations were conducted. As of now the exams progressed as scheduled. No leaks of papers so far as purported by other papers. When things are okay people should emulate but not to cause alarm. The process was good,’’ he said.

“Both students and teachers are ready. We have tightened measures by implementing strategies to ensure that no leaks will take place. We have put in place security measures to address leaks and anyone who breaks our security measures will be dealt with.”

Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads Mr Munyaradzi Majoni said on the ground both teachers and students are ready adding that they depend on regulations that are put in place by Zimsec to ensure a smooth flow of the process.

He said so far there are no cases of genuine leaks of papers.

Mr Majoni said they are expecting normal pass rate because of minimum disturbances as a result of Covid-19.

‘’We are expecting a good pass rate as a result of no disturbances which affected learners this year. We do not have any challenges so far affecting our learners who are sitting for the examinations. We expect our examinations to be flowing smoothly,’’ he said.

Government has recently approved the principles of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Amendment Bill which is meant to deal with the potential problem of examination paper leaks and align the law with latest developments in the education sector.

Cabinet also approved the proposed Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Amendment Bill in a move expected to strengthen the independence of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Board so that it meets its examinations body’s mandate.

Examination centres which do not comply with Zimsec standards face deregistration and the examinations body will be empowered to withhold results pending investigations into any alleged malpractices such as leakages.

All persons who work with Zimsec in the running of examinations will be required to take an oath of secrecy while stiffer penalties will be meted to those found guilty of any malpractices under the proposed amendments.

Individuals convicted of leaking public examination question papers risk spending nine years in prison, while learners found guilty of the same offence will have their results nullified under new laws to curb cheating.

The penalties are part of measures introduced by the Zimsec to prevent exam paper leaks.