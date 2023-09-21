Organisation dupes Zimbabwean passport seekers

THE Government has warned Zimbabweans seeking passports and national IDs against engaging a bogus organisation calling itself http://makombeofficial.org as they would lose their hard-earned money.

In a Statement on X (Twitter), the Civil Registry Department advised members of the public against dealing with the organisation.

@CivilRegZim would like to inform the public of a fraudulent website http://makombeofficial.org purporting to provide online passport application, birth certificate, and ID services to the public. Members of the public are strongly advised to disregard it,” read the statement.

