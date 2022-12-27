Source: Over 133 000 farmers get training on weeds control | The Herald (Local News)

Professor Obert Jiri

Herald Reporter

Farmers have stepped up efforts to improve the plant health throughout the country as they get training on weed control to ensure optimum yields this farming season.

This season, Government introduced a programme on National war against weeds where 133 118 farmers acquired skills in improving weed management and crop productivity in maize and generate technologies that could be integrated into the production practises of small holder farmers to suppress weeds.

Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services chief director, Professor Obert Jiri farmers may lose a high percent of potential maize yield if they fail to effectively control weeds among their crop in the early weeks of germination.

Prof Jiri said the main aim of the programme is to conscientise farmers to control weeds in early stages of the crop.

He emphasised that failure to control weeds during the first few weeks of planting, the crop cycle leads to a reduction in yield.

“Provisional agronomists were also trained in the programme until it cascaded to districts where extension workers were also trained and right now we have many farmers who were equipped with requisite skills on how to control the weeds with chemicals and equipment such as hoes. They also learn different types of weeds, their impact and measures to be taken to eliminate them. So far the programme is currently in all provinces with farmers in field schools acquiring a lot of knowledge so that we produce good yields,” said Prof Jiri.

Farmers Unions have hailed the programme adding that it will help to improve yields on farming.

Former Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) vice president Mr Edward Dune said the programme is a positive development which will ensure that weeds are totally eliminated to ensure a good harvest.

“Weeds are notorious. Any delay in weeds eradication will result in low yields. This is a positive move but we appeal for a resource back up package of herbicides so that they can procure them. This is a form of empowerment. Weeds need to be controlled, they can cause a big damage to the crops,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa said the development is greatly appreciated adding that it will impact positively in farming.

“Any training that will empower farmers is most welcome. We are grateful for the programme. As Farmers representatives there is a need to mobilise farmers so that they get training and acquire skills that will sustain and improve the agriculture sector,” she said.