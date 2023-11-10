Source: Over 600 000 Pfumvudza plots in Masvingo | The Herald (Local News)

Some of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots made by farmers in Ward 11 under Gutu district.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Farmers across Masvingo have prepared over 620 000 Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots across the seven administrative districts as the province gears for a successful summer cropping season to engender food security.

To date, 284 000 farmers have undergone training under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme across Masvingo where some farmers have already planted maize and traditional grains after the first rains.

Masvingo Provincial Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services Director Mr Caristo Masiiwa said farmers across the province have prepared plots for both the staple maize crop and traditional grains such as millet and sorghum. Planting is already underway is some areas particularly in Gutu and Bikita districts together with eastern parts of Masvingo district after sporadic rains that have been falling in these areas over the past few weeks.

Mr Masiiwa said to date, out of the prepared Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots for maize, over 32 000 had been planted in both communal and resettlement areas across Masvingo.

”For sorghum, over 78 000 plots were prepared as of November 8, out of which about 17 000 were planted which translate into about 326 hectares while for millet over 53 000 plots were prepared by the same time translating into 125ha. Total planted area is still less than prepared area because some areas are yet to receive effective planting rains,” he said.

He says it’s imperative for all farmers to prepare Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots and also plant with the earliest effective rains.