Over 90pc tobacco farmers opt for contracts

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter.

About 92 percent of tobacco growers this season have so far opted for contract farming after failing to acquire funds that will sustain their operations.

Farmers are worried that the sharp decline of the auction system could see manipulation in favour of the contractors, frustrating tobacco farmers from growing the key crop.

The free tobacco volumes have shrunk as farmers, mostly those who benefited under the Land Reform Programme, joined contract schemes as they did not have money to finance themselves.

The country’s auction system used to be the marketing model of tobacco in the world.

Statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) indicate that 107 415 flue cured tobacco growers have registered compared to 143 660 growers who had registered during the same period last year.

Mashonaland Central is leading with 40 464 growers followed by Mashonaland West with 37 975 growers and Manicaland with 15 887growers.

Farmers have so far planted 27 615 hectares of the crop compared to 28 554ha during the corresponding period last season.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust (TFUT) president Mr Victor Mariranyika said farmers were being contracted out of desperation.

He said the situation permitted more merchants to benefit more from tobacco production, adding that farmers who were the primary producers were not getting much.

“We appeal for the Government’s intervention so that farmers are protected and freed from contractors,” said Mr Mariranyika.

“Farmers are being contracted not because they want it, but they want to remain viable in the business and earn profits. The future of the tobacco industry lies in improving the viability of growers, ensuring 100 percent compliance to regulations and ensuring that the industry has 100 percent compliance to sustainable tobacco production and good agricultural practices.’’

For them to benefit more from their crops, farmers were supposed to sign contractual agreements which they fully understood to ensure that they got what they deserved.

Mr Mariranyika said there should be an acceptable price level for various input categories and interest rates for a win-win situation between farmers and contractors.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association chairman Mr George Seremwe said the Government’s involvement was critical to free farmers from bondage of contractors.

‘’Government revolving funds and management systems should be put in place to ensure that farmers get help easily and free themselves from contractors,” he said.

“Competitive prices should be offered. We are worried as farmers if the situation remains like this.’’

More than 70 percent of tobacco is produced by small scale farmers and this is in line with the Government’s economic transformation agenda to empower regions, villages and individual farmers.

To ensure that the auction system keeps functioning, Government has offered support through the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) to capacitate the farmers.

An increase in free growers increases the viability of auction tobacco sales.