Source: Paddonhurst residents march against drug abuse | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Community Officer in the Officer of Women affairs, Mrs Tsitsi Phiri

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Online Reporter

DISAPPOINTED by the poor turnout and attendance at their drugs and substance abuse awareness campaign, residents in Paddonhurst suburb have urged youths to take part and participate more in community initiatives.

Having noted with concern the scourge that has affected many youths in the suburb, the residents came up with an initiative to march against the abuse of drugs and substances in Paddonhurst suburb.

The residents marched from Romney Park flyover to Paddonhurst shops where stakeholders spoke about how drugs have destroyed youngsters.

Zimbabwe has witnessed an increase in drug and substance abuse, especially among youths, forcing stakeholders to come together and seek solutions to the growing problem.

Police have launched national campaigns against drug and substance abuse. The nationwide operation code-named “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances” is targeting to arrest illegal drug peddlers towards a clean environment.

President Mnangagwa recently said the country will beef up security at ports of entry to ensure that drugs are not smuggled into the country.

Speaking after the march, Paddonhurst Residents Association chairperson Mrs Bongai Mawere said it was everyone’s duty to end drug and substance abuse.

“We are facing a big challenge of drug and substance abuse in our community which is something that needs to be taken seriously. We cannot sit idle while our youth waste away due to such substances. In order to help rescue our children and youth, let us take a leading role as parents and inspire them to do the same, I am sure if we lead by example they would also follow. Today we are calling on youths to take part in this campaign as well, it is sad that the people that we have gathered about today are not present which is what needs to be looked into,” she said.

Community Officer in the office of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Mrs Tsitsi Phiri said girls are exposed to many risks after taking drugs.

“In as much as the consequences are the same for both sexes, the consequences are much worse for the girl child who undergoes a lot when intoxicated. We have had cases of gender-based violence and sexual abuse being reported among many other issues that arise,” said Mrs Phiri.

She added that parents should play an active role in monitoring their children.

A resident, Mr Christopher Madzana said residents know the people supplying drugs in the suburb and called for unity in exposing drug peddlers.