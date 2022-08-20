Source: Pair arrested for US$24 000 theft | Herald (Crime)

Court Correspondent

TWO Harare men appeared in court yesterday answering to allegations of theft after they allegedly stole lead moulds worthy US$24 000.

Batsirai Sora and Tatenda Chipunza stood before magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure and they were remanded in custody to August 25. The complainant in this case is Easy Count Investments represented by Losson Mutongwiza.

It is the State case that on 5 August 2022 in Sunway City industrial area, Mutongwiza dismissed from work and left everything in order.

On 8 August, Jonasi Mambure, a security officer, commenced work and nothing was amiss.

On the same day, Sora and Chipunza acting in connivance hatched a plan to steal from Mutongwiza.

Chipunza asked Mambure for the keys to facilitate his access to the complainant’s premises on the pretext that he was on the course of employment.

Mutongwiza returned to his work place and discovered that 12 tonnes of lead moulds had been stolen from the warehouse. On August 10, Mutongwiza inquired from Mambure, who told him that he had witnessed Chipunza, whom he believed was with other accomplices, stealing from the warehouse.

Mutongwiza then proceeded to ZRP Rhodesvielle were a report was filed.

On the 11th of August, Mr Mutongwiza received a tip off from an informer that Sora had sold the said lead at Chloride Private Ltd Company in Workington Industrial Area.

On August 15, he went to Chloride Pvt Ltd where he identified 1 240kgs of lead moulds as his.

On August 17, Mutongwiza was accompanied by Rhodesville police officers to arrest Sora after they had been tipped off of his presence at Chloride Pvt Ltd Company.

Total amount stolen was US$24 000 and only US$2 000 was recovered.