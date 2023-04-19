Source: Pair in court for highjacking | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Two men who allegedly highjacked a taxi driver whom they had hired to take them to Lonchivar have appeared in court.

Phineas Lenin Moyo and Edrin Kudzanai Kambarami appeared on Monday before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with robbery.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The matter was remanded to May 18.

The State led by Ms Cecilia Mashingaidze alleged that on January 30,2023 at around 10:45pm along Mbuya Nehanda Street Harare, Moyo and Kambarami hired the complainant who is a pirate taxi driver to Lochinvar, Harare.

Along the way, one of the accused persons produced a knife and threatened the complainant and ordered him to stop the vehicle.

The pair then grabbed the complainant by the neck, searched him and stole his cash and a Huawei cellphone.

The accused drove the vehicle and abandoned the complainant in Waterfalls and drove away with his Honda Fit.

On the same date, the complainant filed a report at Waterfalls police station.

Then on March 15, 2023, Moyo and Kambarami were positively identified by the complainant in the CBD leading to their arrest.

The value of the property stolen is US$4 661 and the value recovered is US$4 400.