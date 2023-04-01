Source: Pair in trouble over 100 mbanje plants | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

TWO Macheke men have been arrested on allegations of illegally cultivating 99 mbanje plants at a farm in the area.

Following a tip off from the public, police arrested Kudakwashe Jakarasi (37) and Surprise Chitate (age not given) at Mt Pleasant Farm, and recovered the plants.

The arrest also comes after more than 4 390 people have so far been arrested countrywide under the ongoing operation targeting drug dealers and peddlers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the two were arrested on Tuesday and have appeared in court for their initial remand and were remanded in custody..

A major drug bust on Monday, saw a 27-year-old man arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after he was found with 21kg of crystal meth, infamously known as mutoriro, and 1,2kg cocaine as security forces tighten the crackdown on drug dealers and smugglers countrywide.

Police said Davison Gomo was arrested by alert security agents after he had concealed the drugs in metal pulleys.

Gomo was coming from South Africa and was en route to Manila, The Philippines.

“The drugs were concealed in a consignment of 23 sealed metal pulleys and were intercepted at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, “ Asst Comm Nyathi said.