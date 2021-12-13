Source: Pair in trouble over transformer theft | Herald (Crime)

The transformer which was vandalised by thieves in Murehwa recently

Takawira Dapi

Herald Correspondent

Two men are facing accusations of stealing a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) 200kv transformer valued at US$8 988,88 at Murehwa shopping centre.

Stephen Chingosho and Obey Mbengo, both aged 33, appeared before Murehwa magistrate Mr Liberty Garakara facing theft charges.

Mbengo was freed on bail, while Chingosho is in custody. They will be back in court on December 14.

Prosecutor Mr Tapiwanashe Mabika represented the State in the criminal case.

Allegations are that on November 12 this year, Chingosho and Mbengo and the other suspect who is on the run, went to Murehwa Centre at Stand Number 272 where they removed transformer bolts using different spanners.

Mr Amos Dziwema, who was coming from work saw the trio tampering with the transformer before alerting other community members. The suspects fled the scene.

On another day, it is alleged the suspects were seen again on the same transformer.

Mr Chamunorwa Mutemaringa called other community members on the phone, who later came to the scene armed with a rifle.

One of the villagers, Mr Farai Mutemaringa came out with a .303 rifle serial number 44881M and fired two warning shots.

“Two of them disappeared into the bushes and the third one got into a Silver Honda Fit motor vehicle registration number AED1708, which was parked a few meters away,” reads part of court papers.

It is further alleged that three community members used a Ford ranger to chase the Honda Fit which was being used by the suspects.

The suspects were apprehended near Murehwa Training Centre.

They were handed over to the police.