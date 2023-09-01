Source: Pair nabbed for illegal mining | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Beitbridge Bureau

Police in South Africa’s Limpopo province have arrested a 22-year-old Mozambican and a 38-year-old Zimbabwean under an operation to curb illegal mining in the area.

The two were found on Wednesday loitering at Ga-Phasha village under Mecklenburg precinct on Wednesday 30 August 2023.

“The suspects aged between 22 and 38 believed to be Mozambican and Zimbabwean nationals were apprehended in an operation against illegal mining following a tip-off on suspects who were mining chrome next to the mountain in the vicinity,” said Limpopo spokesperson, Lieutenant Col Malasela Ledwaba.

“Police immediately rushed to the area and upon arrival, the suspects managed to flee in different directions to evade being apprehended and climbed on top of the mountain.

“Afterwards, police confiscated 23 wheelbarrows and five drill bits that were left at the crime scene by the illegal miners. Police operations continued in the area and two males were spotted while loitering in the area.”

He said the two were searched and interrogated about their presence in the area and it was later discovered that they were illegal immigrants.

They were immediately placed under arrest for contravention of the Immigration Act.

Lt Col Ledwaba said further police investigations will be conducted to determine if the suspects were not involved in the illegal mining activities in the area.

The suspects were scheduled to appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate court yesterday facing charges of contravention of the Immigration Act, he added.

Chrome has become a target of mining gangs including South African, Mozambican and Pakistani nationals in Limpopo province.

Authorities intensified the illegal mining crackdown following the death of 11 people among them Mozambicans, Zimbabweans and South Africans in the province recently.

They died when an illegal mining shaft they were working in collapsed during heavy rains.

Limpopo provincial police commander, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said they would stop at nothing in ensuring that the perpetrators of crimes were arrested.

She said the operation to stop illegal mining was continuing across the province.