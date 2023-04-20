Source: Pair remanded on vehicle theft charges | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

Two men have appeared in court for allegedly robbing a pirate taxi driver of his vehicle after they had hired him to take them to Lonchivar.

Phineas Lenin Moyo and Edrin Kudzanai Kambarami appeared on Monday before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with robbery and were remanded in custody to May 18. Only the High Court can consider bail for this crime.

The state led by Ms Cecilia Mashingaidze alleged that on January 30 at around 10:45 pm along Mbuya Nehanda Street Harare, Moyo and Kambarami hired the driver of the pirate taxi to take them to Lochinvar, Harare.

Along the way, one of them produced a knife and threatened the driver and ordered him to stop the vehicle.

The pair then grabbed the driver by the neck, searched him and stole his cash and a Huawei cellphone.

They drove the vehicle and abandoned the driver in Waterfalls and drove away in his Honda Fit. The driver went to Waterfalls police station.

Investigations got a boost when on March 15, Moyo and Kambarami were positively identified by the driver in the city centre leading to their arrest and the recovery of the taxi. The value of the property stolen is listed at US$4 661 and the value of that recovered, mainly the car, is US$4 400.