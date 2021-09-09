Source: Palestine keen to deepen economic ties | Herald (Top Stories)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa greets Palestinian envoy Tamer Almassri in Harare yesterday.

Herald Reporter

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri yesterday paid a courtesy call on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

During the engagement, Ambassador Almassri expressed a strong desire on behalf of the State of Palestine to deepen ties with Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Almassri said his country was ready to present an action plan on strengthening cooperation across all sectors as Zimbabwe was its strongest ally on the African continent.

This, he said, would include harnessing the intellectual resources of the Palestinian Diaspora community who have a strong presence in business, communication and academia.

Ambassador Almassri hailed President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership and the progress recorded so far in attaining Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society, which he said was something the Palestinians could copy to spur growth in their country.

He said he will be meeting other ministers to coordinate cooperation, especially in economics, defence and security, and higher education, among others.

In response, Minister Mutsvangwa welcomed Ambassador Almassri’s gesture, highlighting that the desire to deepen cooperation between the two countries was welcome.

She said in the area of media and broadcasting, there was need to enhance the capacity of journalists in their areas of work to meet global benchmarks, and welcomed an offer by the Palestinian Ambassador to offer training courses for journalists.

The two also said going forward, greater effort would be placed on dovetailing both countries’ developmental efforts as they possess similar historical challenges they are struggling to overcome.