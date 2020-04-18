Source: Pandemic material exports to be regulated | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Mangwana

Herald Reporter

Government is working on a Statutory Instrument to regulate exports of Covid-19-related materials.

Zimbabwe is producing some of the much sort after Covid-19 materials such as ethanol, personal protective equipment and face masks which are on high demand both locally and abroad.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana told The Herald last night that the regulation does not in any way amount to a ban of exports.

He said the SI would have a bearing on Covid-19 material only adding that there was a standing agreement among Sadc countries on the exportation of goods and other materials that should not be affected.

Mr Mangwana said the regulation was aimed at ensuring that the country had adequate supplies of the material such as ethanol, which was key in the production of sanitisers.

“We are not totally stopping the exports. We are regulating rather than banning. The Statutory Instrument will be clear that first we should reach a point of national sufficiency before the products leave the country.

“For example, ethanol is the major raw material in the production of sanitisers and we are saying we can only export after satisfying our national needs and that will be done in meticulous consultation with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

“We have local companies that are producing paracetamol and they may choose to export it to another country, but we are saying before they do that they should look at our national requirements working with our health personnel before making such exports. Only the excess should leave the country,” said Mr Mangwana.

Meanwhile, the reproduction and distribution of information, education and communication materials in 16 indigenous languages, inclusive of sign language and Braille, starts soon, while provinces have been given testing targets.

A committee of health experts will be established to research Covid-19 and other health-related matters, find home-grown solutions, and advise the Government on technical matters.

Cabinet on Wednesday hailed the level of preparedness in all provinces, amid indications that despite the general economic challenges, the provinces were geared to tackle Covid-19 should it break out.

So far five testing laboratories have been established countrywide.