Source: Parirenyatwa Hospital water reticulation revamp | The Herald (Top Stories)

Dr Aspect Maunganidze

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The country’s largest referral hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, is undertaking a water reticulation revamp aimed at guaranteeing water supply.

The revamp has been necessitated by failing old pipes that sometimes give in to pressure from the facility’s 14 boreholes.

It comes as President Mnangagwa paces up with improving health delivery in the country towards universal health coverage of sufficient quality.

Guaranteed water supply is central to a hospital meeting its obligation and having seen an uptake and guarantee on the supply side, Parirenyatwa is now addressing the failing piping system.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, confirmed the exercise and dismissed some reports that the hospital can no longer supply water in its wards.

“We have started revamping our water reticulation system by replacing old pipes which have become prone to burst,” said Dr Maunganidze.

“That there is no water here is not true, the issue is not water supply as we have 14 boreholes that supply the hospital and we have backup reservoir.

“Even if water supply is stopped, we have capacity for 72 hours of water for our use.

“But the ongoing exercise is not affecting service delivery. We are doing all services that this hospital is supposed to do,” said Dr Maunganidze.