Source: Parliament acts on drug abuse | Herald (Top Stories)

Adv Mudenda

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has directed the Ministries of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and that of Health and Child Care to update Parliament on action being taken to curb drug abuse and rehabilitate addicts.

Advocate Mudenda issued the directive following questions by backbenchers on what Government was doing to address the vice that has affected youths in various communities.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke had said Government was providing facilities to rehabilitate those affected by drugs.

“At the moment, we are encouraging people not to abuse drugs. Those who are now addicted or having mental challenges are sent to rehabilitation centres where they can get professional help and counselling,” Deputy Minister Matuke said.

Last year Government set up an inter-ministerial committee to deal with the scourge.