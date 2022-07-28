Source: Parliament Agriculture Committee meets over implementation of SDR, NDS1 projects | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Agriculture is meeting over monitoring and tracking of Special Drawing Rights allocation and implementation of National Development Strategy 1 projects in the agricultural sector.

The meeting is being held between parliamentarians and officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural in conjunction with the Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust