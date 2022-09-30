Parliament Caucus on Child Rights meets on child friendly budget

0

Source: Parliament Caucus on Child Rights meets on child friendly budget | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika 

Senior Reporter

Parliament’s Caucus on Child Rights is meeting with various stakeholders to discuss measures to address children’s rights through the national budget.

The meeting, which has been convened in conjunction with the Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust is essential to come up with recommendations to address children’s rights in the 2023 national budget.

Parliament has begun public consultations to gather views to be included in the next year’s budget which will be presented in November.

Related posts:

  1. CSOs trade accusations 
  2. ‘Poor law enforcement causing illegal settlements’ 
  3. ‘Corrupt officials bribing journos’
  4. Tsvangirai ex-advisor to run for president
  5. Police brutality victims challenge Police Act
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.