Parliament Caucus on Child Rights meets on child friendly budget | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Parliament’s Caucus on Child Rights is meeting with various stakeholders to discuss measures to address children’s rights through the national budget.

The meeting, which has been convened in conjunction with the Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust is essential to come up with recommendations to address children’s rights in the 2023 national budget.

Parliament has begun public consultations to gather views to be included in the next year’s budget which will be presented in November.