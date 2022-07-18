Parliament spotlights road traffic accidents

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

 

The Limpopo-Zambezi Transport Company and the Traffic Safety Council are appearing before the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development to lobby for the establishment of a Road Accident Fund to cater for victims of road accidents.

The call comes amid indications that five people are killed in road traffic accidents everyday while over 10 000 are injured annually.

