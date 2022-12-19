Source: Parliament Youth Caucus launched | The Herald (Top Stories)

Advocate Jacob Mudenda addressing delegates at the launch. Seated to his left is Cde Mavetera.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Parliament’s Youth Caucus was launched Monday to spearhead the inclusion of youth-related issues in the legislative process.

The Caucus will be chaired by Zanu-PF proportional representative for Mashonaland East Cde Tatenda Mavetera.

In his remarks at the launch, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda challenged youth to be actively involved in the country’s governance.

“You should emulate the old generation who fought for the country’s independence.

They fought for the liberation of the country as youths,” Advocate Mudenda said.

He urged youths to be adventurous and utilise the various opportunities accorded to them by Government.

Cde Mavetera said the Caucus will ensure that youths are involved in all sectors of the country.