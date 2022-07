Source: Parliament’s Justice Committee meets over Judicial Laws Amendment Bill | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament’s Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee is meeting to discuss the Judicial Laws Amendment Bill.

The Bill is set to provide for the virtual sittings of both the civil and criminal courts.

The Bill was crafted to address challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic which made in-person sitting of the courts difficult.