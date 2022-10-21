Source: Parliament’s Pre-budget seminar begins | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament’s 2023 pre-budget seminar started this morning at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The seminar, which is traditionally held in Victoria Falls, is underway in Harare as a cost-cutting measure.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda urged Parliament to come up with measures to improve domestic resource mobilisation.

He said this was important as the development of the country lay in the hands of the country’s citizens.