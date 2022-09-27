Source: Parly Health Committee meets over funding | Herald (Top Stories)

Mr Frank Chiku, a director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care making his presentation to the Committee

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care is meeting with officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care on monitoring and tracking projects being implemented by the ministry.

The workshop is being held in conjunction with the Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust.

Officials from the ministry have bemoaned the low releases of budgetary allocations for various projects they had planned for the year.