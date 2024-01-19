Source: Parly invites BAZ board nominations | The Herald (Local News)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Nominations to fill three vacancies on the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe board in terms of the Broadcasting Services Act have been called by the Parliament Committee on Standing Rules and Orders.

From those nominated the committee will choose a shortlist of six, and that list then goes to President Mnangagwa who selects the final three.

Nominations have to be submitted to Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda by January 31 with nominators required to also submit written reasons justifying why their nominee is suitable for appointment.

The functions of BAZ include to; plan and advise on the allocation and distribution of the available frequency spectrum; to advise the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services on the adoption and establishment of standards and codes relating to equipment attached to broadcasting systems; to receive, evaluate and consider applications for the issue of any broadcasting licence or signal carrier licence; to monitor tariffs charged by broadcasting licensees with a view to eliminating unfair business practices and to protect the interests of consumers; and to advise the Minister on ways of improving and promoting a regulatory environment that will facilitate the development of a broadcasting industry in Zimbabwe that is efficient, competitive and responsive to audience needs and the national interest.

Its other responsibilities include to encourage diversity in the control of broadcasting services; to ensure that Zimbabweans have effective control of broadcasting services or systems; to ensure the role of broadcasting services and systems in developing and reflecting a sense of Zimbabwean identity, character and cultural diversity; to promote the provision of high quality and innovative programming by providers of broadcasting services; to encourage providers of commercial and community broadcasting services and systems to be responsive; to the need for a fair and accurate coverage of matters of public interest and for an appropriate coverage of matters of local significance; and to encourage providers of broadcasting services and systems to respect community standards and values in the provision of programme material, among others.

The BAZ board members will be chosen for their integrity, experience and competence in broadcasting issues.