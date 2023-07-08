Source: Parly shortlists candidates for 2 commissions | The Herald (Local News)

Parliament is mandated in terms of the Constitution, to nominate candidates for appointment by the President, to serve as Commissioners on independent Commissions such as ZHRC, ZGC among others.

Herald Reporter

Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders has shortlisted 15 and seven candidates respectively for interviews to fill in the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and Zimbabwe Gender Commission vacancies that arose from the two independent institutions.

Interviews for the ZHRC will be held on July 13, 2023 while those for ZGC will be held the following day.

In a statement, Parliament said the vacancies occurred following the expiry of term of some Commissioners.

Parliament is mandated in terms of the Constitution, to nominate candidates for appointment by the President, to serve as Commissioners on independent Commissions such as ZHRC, ZGC among others.

“In line with the said mandate, the CSRO called on the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to this Commission (ZHRC) whose functions and person specifications are outlined under Section 243 of the Constitution. The nominations closed on 17 March 2023. Currently, there are two vacant posts of Commissioners and the third will fall vacant, after the 31st of July 2023, due to the expiry of the term of office,” reads the statement.

“The Parliament of Zimbabwe received fifty-five (55) nominations, thirty-seven (37) males and eighteen (18) females, by the closing date. The CSRO met on Thursday, the 1st of June 2023 to consider the nominees and shortlisted suitable candidates to serve on the Commission. Resultantly, the following fifteen (15) shortlisted candidates are hereby advised to attend public interviews on Thursday, the 13th of July 2023.

“The venue is the SENATE Chamber, Ground Floor, Parliament Building Corner Third Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare. Due to the limited capacity of the Senate Chamber public gallery, a limited number of members of the public will be accommodated in the gallery to witness these interviews. In this regard, interested stakeholders can follow the day’s proceedings from home through the following social media platforms: Zoom, Twitter, Facebook Live streaming, etc.”

Some of the shortlisted candidates are Dr Vongai Blessing Chakanyuka, Mrs Caroline Ann Chigumira, Ms Tendai Dondofema, Mrs Brenda Hatinahama, Mrs Thokozile Katsidzira Dr Faith Kurete, Mrs Lucia (Nee) Chingwenya, Mrs Ferida Matambo, Mrs Melody Sibusisiwe Musimbe, MS. Marilyn Mutshina.

Others include Ms. Elisa Revengai, Mrs Addelis Subitha, Ms Irene Sithole, Dr Linet Sithole and Dr Joyce Tsungai Zikhali.

Parliament’s CSROC will also conduct public interview to for the Zimbabwe Gender Commission in terms of the Constitution.

The nominations closed on Monday, the 1st of May 2023.

The advertisement solicited for nominations for one female and two male candidates, one of whom should have a legal background.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe received nine (9) nominations, five males and four females, by the closing date.

The CSRO met on Thursday, the 1st of June 2023 to consider the nominees and shortlisted suitable candidates to serve on the Commission. Resultantly, the following seven (7) shortlisted candidates are hereby advised to attend public interviews on Friday, the 14th of July 2023,” reads the notice from Parliament.

Those shortlisted include Mr David Chenai Chafanza Ms Agnella Chimedza Mr Denford Dzingirai Chirindo, Mr Jigu Katsande, Mr Tonderai Mufuka, Mr Tamiswa Timothy Njovhana, Mrs Angeline Vere (Nee Mahubo).

The functions of the ZHRC are to investigate human rights violations and recommend effective measures to promote human rights and freedom to Parliament while the ZGC is mandated to monitor issues concerning gender equality and to ensure gender equality as provided for in the Constitution and investigate possible violations of rights relating to gender equality.