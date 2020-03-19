Source: Passengers isolated at Beitbridge Border Post | Herald (Top Stories)

Beitbridge Border

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

When a Malawian citizen was yesterday put into quarantine at the Beitbridge District coronavirus management centre, after his temperature was unreasonably high, the other 19 people were also isolated pending test results.

The man was travelling from South Africa in a Munenzva bus in transit to Malawi via Zimbabwe, but the routine screening of all arrivals from South Africa found he had a temperature above normal.

So the standard precautions came into effect as the health team swung into action.

He was taken in for tests after 5pm and then quarantined.

The other 19 people, who had been sitting with him for some hours, were also isolated pending the test results.

District medical officer, Dr Lenos Samhere last night said health authorities will have a clear picture after concluding medical tests.

The Health and Child Care Ministry yesterday reassured the nation that to date, there are no confirmed cases in Zimbabwe.

A Chinese lady who disembarked from a bus from Victoria Falls on Monday, and was denied accommodation on suspicion she had coronavirus symptoms, has also tested negative.