Source: Peaceful elections excite Mat’North Minister Richard Moyo | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Minister Richard Moyo

Nkosilathi Sibanda in Umguza

ZANU PF Parliamentary candidate for Umguza constituency, Cde Richard Moyo, who is also the outgoing Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution was the first person to cast his vote at Green Haven polling station.

Accompany his family members, Cde Moyo entered the polling station at 07:03am. Umguza constituency has 114 polling stations.

Soon after casting his vote, Cde Moyo said he was pleased at how the process was glitch-free and commended polling officers for handling it well.

“The process was fast and smooth. There were no delays,” said Cde Moyo.

He implored voters in the constituency to uphold peace as they go to vote today.

“To all voters in Umguza constituency, I say let us keep the peace currently prevailing,” said Cde Moyo.

He said his waking up early to cast his vote was to inspire and encourage the electorate to take up the responsibility and exercise their right to vote.

Cde Moyo is contesting against Queen Maligwa of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Peter Khumbula Ncube (DOP), Young Sibanda (Independent), Andrew Wilson (UZA)

Voter patterns in the polling stations visited so far across the constituency, depict more women than men are casting their votes