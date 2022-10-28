Source: Perjury trial postponed | Herald (Crime)

Herald Correspondent

The perjury trial of former Pokugara Properties general manager Micheal VanBlerk today hit a brick wall after it was postponed to November 2.

During the previous sittings, the key witness in the matter, Roy Nyabvure, was left with an egg on his face after it was revealed that he was the one who caused the demolition of a showroom house in Borrowdale after fraudulently approving a building plan.

It was also established that Nyabvure who is a former City of Harare employee was later dismissed from work after the fraudulent plan was discovered. The revelations came out when Nyabvure was testifying against Van Blerk who is being accused of depositing an affidavit at the High Court stating that the building plan used to build the house was fraudulent.