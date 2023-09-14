Source: Peter Mudhuwa summoned for inciting Bosso-Dembare violence | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Innocent Kurira, Online Writer

HIGHLANDERS FC defender Peter Mudhuwa has been summoned to appear before the Premier Soccer League disciplinary hearing for inciting violence in the abandoned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and Dynamos last Sunday.

Both Highlanders FC and Dynamos will also appear for a disciplinary hearing. According to a statement from PSL, Highlanders have been charged for causing the abandonment of the match, missile throwing, pitch invasion, acts of violence, and malicious damage to property.

Mudhuwa is accused of inciting violence and improper behaviour which brings the league into disrepute.

Dynamos FC have also been charged with pitch invasion, missile throwing, and acts of violence.

The disciplinary proceedings will take place on September 26