Source: Pfumvudza inputs for urban farmers | Herald (Top Stories)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Every household including those in urban areas can access farming inputs under Pfumvudza/Intwasa input scheme, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this in her capacity as the acting leader of Government business in the National Assembly yesterday during the weekly Question and Answer session.

“Inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme should be given to anyone who has followed procedures,” she said.

Under the scheme, farmers are required to be certified by the Department of Agricultural, Technical and Extension Services that they have prepared their plots correctly.

This season 2,3 million households are expected to benefit up from the 1,8 million that benefited last year.

The scheme was largely credited for the bumper harvest experienced last year. Distribution for the inputs for this year’s cropping season is already underway.

Another good rainy season has been forecast this year raising prospects for another good harvest for the country.

Meanwhile, Government is engaging financial institutions for the expansion of toll gates to reduce congestion.

This was said by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona while responding to questions yesterday.

Minister Mhona said negotiations were already being carried with conclusions expected in the coming two or three weeks. Congestion has become the order of the day at some toll gates especially those found at the outskirts of major cities and urban areas.

Minister Mhona also said Government had plans to construct an interchange at Mabvuku turn-off and redesigning Kuwadzana and Warren Park roundabouts to ease congestion.

This would follow the construction of Mbudzi interchange whose preliminary works has already begun.

The construction of the Mbudzi interchange is expected to ease congestion on the Harare-Masvingo Highway.