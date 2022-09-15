Source: Pfumvudza preps enter home-stretch | Herald (Top Stories)

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept is a component of conservation agriculture designed to climate-proof farming thereby boosting food security.

Sharon Shayanewako-Herald Correspondent

DISTRIBUTION of inputs for the 2022/23 Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme is set to begin on September 30 with the Government expecting the current farmer trainings and digging of planting holes to be concluded on the same day.

This is expected to give farmers a head-start into the new cropping season.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept is a component of conservation agriculture designed to climate-proof farming thereby boosting food security.

It is a crop intensification approach under which farmers ensure the efficient use of resources on a small area of land to optimise its management.

Chief director, Agriculture Advisory Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri revealed that distribution of Pfumvudza inputs to farmers was expected to start end of September.

“As farmers are earnestly preparing for the summer season, they will start receiving Pfumvudza inputs very soon. At the moment, inputs are being moved to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots.

“Inputs will be delivered to the distribution centres in wards. That is where the farmers will access them. A distribution committee will oversee distribution of these inputs at the ward centre.”

Prof Jiri added that they were expecting all farmers to have completed Pfumvudza preparations on September 25 so that they would plant early with the first effective rains.

Chief agronomist Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Service (ARDAS), Ms Rutendo Nhongonhema said early distribution of Pfumvudza inputs was a great move in the right direction, which had the potential of enhancing productivity.

“Early distribution of inputs will enable farmers to plant with the effective first rains, which will improve productivity. If farmers have their inputs before the rains fall, they can do farming operations on time.”

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president, Mrs Monica Chinamasa also commended the Government’s plans to distribute Pfumvudza inputs to farmers early saying the move would help farmers plant on time, thereby boosting food production and rural incomes.

Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme has been touted as the nation’s saviour, as it has demonstrated its potential to achieve the elusive goal of national food security after years of food imports due to successive droughts.