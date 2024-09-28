Pioneering Apostolic Faith Church clergyman dies

Online Reporter

ONE of Zimbabwe’s popular religious organisations, The Apostolic Faith Church, has lost a giant following the death of one of its pioneer pastors, Reverend Lot Mateza (85).

The church, one of the oldest in the country, was founded in 1955 by the late Rev Morgan Sengwayo in Pelandaba suburb, Bulawayo before later spreading to other parts of the country and subsequently the SADC region.Rev Mateza played a pivotal role in the church’s formative years, spreading the gospel in Bulawayo under the guidance of Rev Sengwayo.

The clergyman, whose influence spanned decades, succumbed to a battle with prostate cancer at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Rev Mateza, revered for his dedication to service and spiritual leadership, has long been associated with the growth of the Apostolic Faith Church in Zimbabwe. His ministry began in the early 1960s when Rev Sengwayo established the church, which rapidly gained followers across the region.

Known for his humility, deep faith, and unwavering commitment to the principles of the church, Rev Mateza’s influence extended far beyond the pulpit. He was instrumental in community outreach, providing spiritual guidance, and playing a major role in the development of church programmes aimed at empowering local congregants through faith-based projects.

Some of the projects that he spearheaded include cattle farming at the church’s Green Gables Farm on the outskirts of Bulawayo and Insukamini outside Gweru in the Midlands Province.

Many in the local community remember him not just as a pastor, but as a father figure who dedicated his life to helping others. His teachings were known for their emphasis on love, unity, and the importance of living a life rooted in Christian values.

“We have lost a pillar, a man whose life was a testimony of selflessness and devotion to God’s work. He was a true servant of the Lord,” said Rev Jeriphanos Shumba, one of the senior pastors of the church, paying tribute to the late clergyman during a prayer service held in his honour.

His son, Mr Promise Mateza described his father as a trailblazer who remained steadfast in his mission to serve God and the community.

“His legacy is expected to live on through the numerous church members he mentored over the years, many of whom are now leading various congregations across the country. We will forever cherish his legacy,” he said.

Mr Mateza said his father was a talented song composer and changed tonic sol-fa to staff notation and the other way round.

Tonic sol-fa is a pedagogical technique for teaching sight-singing, invented by Sarah Ann Glover (1785-1867) of Norwich, England.

It uses a system of musical notation based on movable do solfege whereby every note is given a name according to its relationship with other notes in the key.

The Apostolic Faith Church, has become one of the most prominent religious institutions in the SADC region, with tens of thousands of congregants.

Rev Mateza was laid to rest on Saturday at his rural home in Gwatemba, Insiza District in Matabeleland South Province. He is survived by five children, 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.