Source: Plumber jailed for stealing Parirenyatwa Hospital water taps | The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

A plumber was jailed nine months after he admitted to stealing water taps in different wards at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he was contracted to do some repairs.

Blessing Viga, of Warren Park in Harare, was initially jailed for 15 months when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure.

Mrs Mashavakure set aside three months of the jail term on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Another three months were suspended on condition that he pays money equivalent to the water taps he stole.

He will serve the remaining nine months.

Viga is said to have stolen sixty silver water heads, five bath mixers and five water sprouts from Ward B1, B2, B3, B4 and B5 between December 20 last year and February 15 this year when he was apprehended whilst stealing.

Viga would sell the stolen items to shops in Harare’s city centre.

Mr Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.