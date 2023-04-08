Source: PMT healthcare institution opens in Bulawayo | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Rutendo Zvidza the director of PMT Healthcare Institute officially opened the Bulawayo branch.(Picture by Maita Zizhou)

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

MS Brilliant Ncube (30) from Binga is one of the students who have been enrolled at the PMT healthcare institution in Bulawayo which officially opened today, 6 April.

Speaking animatedly to a Chronicle News Crew, she said she has always wanted to be a healthcare worker.

Ms Ncube said she has a passion for healing people and is on a spiritual journey where her ancestors are helping her to help other people.

Full of energy, the petite Ms Ncube said she hopes the school will enable her to fulfill her dream of being a helper to people with needs and take care of them medically.

“My brother saw an article on the Chronicle website about PMT opening its doors to aspiring healthcare givers and when he did a follow-up, he saw an advert that the school had released on their social media platforms. That is when he told me about this school. I decided l should come and apply so that l could train to be a healthcare giver and maybe be able to go on and get a diploma in nursing so l can be a qualified nurse. Being a nurse is my passion and because l am a healer, helping people is in my blood,” she said.

PMT health institutions belong to a Zimbabwean nurse who is based in Namibia and has established three nursing schools in Namibia.

After seeing how well the schools were doing, she decided to open another one in Bulawayo which will be offering caregiving courses, while still waiting for permission to be allowed to establish a nursing school in the city.

For the first batch, the school has more than 15 students from different parts of the country.

They all said they enrolled after seeing the good services the school is offering in Namibia and are they are hopeful they will also get the same service.

One of the students, Mr Mfundo Thebe who said his wife recently gave birth, said he saw the advert he thought it was a great time to get enrolled.

He said after finishing his four months course, he would try to enroll for a diploma in nursing.

He said he tried to apply at other nursing schools but was not successful which is why he decided to enroll at this one after seeing its background.

“I am hopeful by the time we finish the course the school will be already offering classes for a diploma so that l can further my studies and be a nurse so that l can fully support my son,” he said.

Speaking at the official opening, the institute’s director Ms Rutendo Zvidza said this was the beginning of many things at the Bulawayo branch as she has great plans for the school and to make it great like the ones in Namibia.

She urged her students to work hard and be the best caregivers in the field.

“It is God’s grace that we are here today and I am hopeful soon, we will be officially opening our nursing school just like the one we have in Namibia. I urge all my students to work very hard and to make sure that they make the best out of this school,” said Ms Zvidza.