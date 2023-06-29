Source: Police arrest rustlers | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested three suspected stockthieves who allegedly drove a herd of cattle into wires snares before slaughtering two of them.

Arrested are Fanuel Makondo (35) of New Lobengula, Mandlenkosi Sibanda (30) , of Old Pumula, and Tawanda Moyo (27) of Nkulumane 12 all from Bulawayo.

In a statement, Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said on June 23, the accused persons who were driving a blue honda fit vehicle, went to Maheba village in Figtree.

She said they set three wire snares in the bush.

“The trio drove the herd of cattle into the snares, trapped and slaughtered two cows which belonged to two complainants of Maheba village, Solusi,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele said a 44 year old man who was passing by spotted the accused persons loading the carcass into their motor vehicle.

“He alerted his neighbours and they proceeded to the scene where they managed to apprehend accused Tawanda Moyo. The other two accused persons managed to escape as they got into the vehicle and drove away with some of the meat,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele said the villagers made a report to the police.

She said on Wednesday police received a tip off to the effect that the other two accused persons were at Iminyela shops, Mpopoma suburb in Bulawayo.

“Police reacted to the tip off and managed to arrest accused persons. We commend the good work exhibited by members of the public for assisting the police to apprehend the accused persons. We encourage the Bulawayo community to continue working hand in hand with the police in fighting crime. We therefore urge the community to report any person known or believed to be selling meat in houses. They should also not buy uninspected meat as that is not only a crime but unsafe,” she said