Source: Police blitz nets 54 000 panners | Newsday (News)

POLICE have intensified a crackdown on illegal activities throughout the country, with over 54 513 illegal miners nabbed under a blitz code-named Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha Kasiphele.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the blitz was targeted at illegal miners, pirate taxi and shebeen operators, land barons as well as wood poachers.

“The ZRP has intensified its operations against illegal mining, mushikashika vehicles, illicit alcohol dealings, land barons and deforestation. As at 04/11/20, the cumulative arrests on Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha Kasiphele stands at

54 513,” he said.

“Other arrests are, illicit alcohol products (973), deforestation (564), land barons (6), plate-less vehicles (8 876), mushikashika vehicles (19 922) and illicit alcohol dealings (1 267).”

In an unrelated matter, Nyathi said two people died and five others were injured in a road traffic accident which occurred at the 103km peg along the Bulawayo-Maphisa Road on

Monday.

He said the accident occurred after the driver of a Toyota Wish lost control of the vehicle following an overtaking error, resulting in it overturning.