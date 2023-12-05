Source: Police Commissioner General Matanga’s aide dies | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Chief Superintendent Cavin Tachiona

Crime Reporter

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga’s aide, Chief Superintendent Cavin Tachiona died on Saturday at Mkushi Camp, formerly Morris Depot after a long illness.

Chief Supt Tachiona was buried yesterday at Zororo Cemetery.

He was 51.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police service has been deeply saddened by the untimely passing on of the illustrious and dedicated senior officer.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police family wishes to express its deep sorrow on the untimely death of Chief Superintendent Cavin Tachiona aged 51, who passed away on 02 December 2023 at House Number D Jock Douglas Road, Mkushi Training Academy after a long illness.

“At the time of his death, the late senior officer was the Staff Officer and aide de camp to the Commissioner-General of Police. He was born on 15th August 1972 and was attested into the Zimbabwe Republic Police on 25th November 1999,” he said.

He said soon after training, he was posted to ZRP Sakubva, Mutare in Manicaland Province.

His policing career took him to various stations in Manicaland and Police General Headquarters where he held several positions as he through the ranks.

A church service for the late senior officer was held at Mkushi Training Academy Chapel was held yesterday before he was buried at Zororo Cemetery.

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, senior officers and the entire ZRP family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing on of the illustrious and dedicated senior officer.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.