Source: Police get more time to interrogate gang of five armed robbers | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

The five-member gang arrested on allegations of several armed robberies arrives at the Beitbridge Magistrate Court yesterday. — Picture: Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A Beitbridge magistrate yesterday granted the police more time to investigate a series of armed robberies following the arrest of a five-men gang believed to be part of a syndicate that had unleashed a reign of terror around the district in the last five months.

The gang was busted by detectives on Tuesday evening in the border town following thorough investigations.

Acting police officer commanding the Beitbridge district, Superintendent Philisani Ndebele confirmed the developments yesterday.

“We arrested them on Tuesday and they are assisting the police with investigations related to a number of armed robberies in the district. However, we cannot give out more information pending the finalisation of our investigations,” he said.

The police successfully applied for more time to interrogate and investigate the case before resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba.

The State led by Mr Ronald Mugwagwa argued that the police needed more time to make investigations, recoveries and indications since they had not had enough time with the suspects.

Brilliant Gibbons, Ngonidzashe Dzumbunu, Siphelani Urayai, James Ndou and Reluctance Ndou arrived at the court escorted by armed police detectives.

The court yard was filled with members of the community and motorists some of whom had fallen victim to the gang’s suspected criminal activities.

Through their defence lawyers led by Mr Muchiwande Sithole of Chauke and Associates the gang failed to stop the magistrate from issuing the magistrate a warrant of further detention.

They are expected to appear again in court in the next two days.

Residents in the town have in the last five months been living in fear of the armed robbery gangs and in some areas the residents have pooled resources to hire security guards to patrol the streets at night working with the police to reduce crime.