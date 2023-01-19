Source: Police granted more time to question Muvevi | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Ex-cop and killer Jaison Muvevi arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday. – Picture Lee Maidza.

Court Reporter

DETECTIVES handling the matter in which Jaison Muvevi (43), who is facing a plethora of offences including killing three people in Wedza yesterday successfully requested for three more days with him to allow them time to further manage the matter.

Muvevi was released into the custody of detectives, who successfully applied for a warrant for further detention when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

The investigating officer in the matter, Detective Pikisai Chikwazo, said they want more time to travel to Wedza for indications and further interviewing him.

“He was arrested in Mozambique on January 16 and we need time to fully interview him. He was deported back into the country and was rearrested at the border.

“We need time to interview the accused and we also intent to travel to Wedza to make some indications at crime scene. We undertake to take him to court as soon as we are finished on January 21,” he said.

The State led by Mr Pardon Dziva also told the court that the detectives would also need time to craft the charges after the interviews.

Through his lawyer Mr Samson Dzingira, Muvevi opposed the application arguing that the police can always interview him while in the hands of prison officers.

Mr Dzingira asked detectives to take Muvevi back to court tomorrow since the expected 48-hours in police custody has not lapsed.

He told the court that the police will always request Muvevi from remand prison whenever they needed him for further investigations.

In his ruling, Mr Mangosi said it was in the best interest of administering the matter to allow the detectives to travel to Wedza with Muvevi.

Mr Mangosi then granted the application for warrant for further detention and ordered them to take him to court on January 20.